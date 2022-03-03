Two went missing along Tambura-Yambio road – official

The two young men believed to be in their 30s left Tambura town on motorbike for Yangiri on Saturday at around 12 pm.

Mathew Mabenge, the Commissioner of Tambura County confirmed the disappearance of the two young men to Eye Radio.

He says he has dispatched a security team to search for the two men.

“At around 12:21pm, the contractor, who is a foreigner from Uganda by name Opoya Joseph, left Tambura for Yangiri for maintenance in Yangiri. Then from there he disappeared up to this moment we don’t see him,” Mabenge said.

“We have managed to send security apparatus at least to find his whereabouts but we are still assessing to find where he has gone whether they have killed him or not but we are still in process. They were two, Opoya Joseph and Gaaniko Zamba.”

The two were traveling to inspect the drilling of a borehole in Yangiri before they went missing.

Opoya Joseph, Ugandan and Gaaniko Zamba, a South Sudanese reportedly disappeared around the Mabia area situated about 9 miles away from Tambura town.

One of the members of the Uganda community in Western Equatoria who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity is demanding for their colleague to be released.

“He is called Opoya Joseph, he is a Ugandan. He has a hardware shop in Yambio, he has his vehicle a lorry dealing with construction buildings with people who are natives here so he is like that,” the unnamed person said.

“‘He always gets work from World Vision. What we need is only our person back. Any kind of power, any kind of solution we need from the government or from any who is capable. What we need is our person alive.”