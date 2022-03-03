3rd March 2022
MSF suspends movements outside Yei, after its vehicles were burnt

Published: 3 mins ago

A photo of one of MSF damaged vehicles - Courtesy

The medical charity, Medicines Sans Frontiers has suspended movements to support health facilities outside Yei town, following burning of two of its vehicles by alleged NAS group of General Thomas Cirilo.

MSF said the attack occurred on Monday morning.

In a statement, the charity organization said, seven staff wearing MSF identification and travelling in two clearly marked MSF vehicles were travelling to Minyori on the Yei-Maridi road, going to support treatment for malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea – three of the leading causes of infant mortality in South Sudan.

Before they arrived, the medical team was stopped by a large group of armed men and forced at gunpoint to disembark from their vehicles.

They were then taken into the bush, where a group of civilians were also being held by the armed group.

According to MSF, its team members were threatened and robbed of both MSF property and personal belongings.

We are deeply shocked by this unacceptable attack on the provision of neutral and impartial humanitarian assistance  for communities in need, as a result of the attack, our outreach movements to communities surrounding Yei have been suspended until appropriate security conditions can be re-established which would permit us to safely continue our lifesaving work.” Sandra Lamarque, the MSF operational coordinator said.

MSF says following the incident, its staff were released without physical injury, but the two MSF vehicles had been set ablaze, completely destroying them and forcing the team to evacuate to safety on foot.

It is an independent, neutral and impartial humanitarian organization, which has been working in South Sudan for more than 40 years.

