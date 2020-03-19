Uganda announces preventive measures against Covid-19

Uganda has announced sweeping restrictions across the country as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

President Yoweri Museveni announced the closure of all schools, barring government officials from attending burials, and a ban on public gatherings.

“Almost 15 million young Ugandans attend schools. It is wise that we temporarily close these crowded spots for one month to avert the spread of this virus,” Museveni told the media on Wednesday.

The schools will be closed for a month starting Friday.

In addition, Ugandans are restricted from leaving to or via high-risk countries, which include Italy, China, the U.K., and Iran among others.

Uganda has not confirmed any case of coronavirus as yet, but all its neighbors except South Sudan have reported cases.