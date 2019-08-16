16th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Ukel freed without charges

Ukel freed without charges

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Joseph Ukel [left] in a past function | Credit | BRAC

The veteran politician and signatory to the new peace accord, Joseph Ukel Ubang, has been released a day after he was arrested by the national security service in Wau State.

Joseph Ukel, who represents the United Sudan African Party or USAP in the new peace agreement, was detained on Wednesday and flown to Juba yesterday over an unexplained reason.

According to the USAP spokesperson, the 80-year-old man was freed upon arrival in Juba yesterday.

“They took him to National Security headquarters [in Juba] and then released him at around 3 PM without any investigation or any statement taken from him,” said Philip Jiben, USAP spokesperson.

However, Joseph Ukel has been outspoken in his condemnation of violence against inhabitants of his home state.

This is particularly the recent ethnic attacks on residents of Kwajina where 15 people were allegedly killed and others displaced by cattle keepers from the neighboring Tonj State.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan 1

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days 2

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days

Published 21 hours ago

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall 3

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Gov’t illegally financially operating 4

Gov’t illegally financially operating

Published Friday, August 9, 2019

MP “threatens” an elderly man over disputed land in Juba 5

MP “threatens” an elderly man over disputed land in Juba

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ukel freed without charges

Published 1 min ago

Rannerberger indeed hired to smooth J1-White House relations

Published 15 mins ago

Presidential jet proposal angers citizens

Published 21 hours ago

Why MPs should endorse Kiir’s jet purchase proposal

Published 21 hours ago

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days

Published 21 hours ago

NRA collects more non-oil revenues

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.