13th June 2019
UN-SRSG tells political leaders to support revitalized peace agreement

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

UNMISS Head David Shearer, speaking to Eye Radio during the re-opening of the TNLA on 14th May 2019

The special Representative of UN Secretary General has encouraged Political leaders in Western Equatoria region to support the revitalized peace agreement.

Currently four governors of Amadi, Maridi, Tombura and Gbudue are discussing Chapter III of the revitalized peace agreement in Maridi town under the theme: “United for peaceful coexistence and development”.

The Chapter stipulates that the government and the armed opposition shall create an enabling political, administrative, operational and legal environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

After the renewed fighting in 2016, the region was reportedly affected by the conflict – with mass displacement and killing of civilians in the region.

In his opening remarks yesterday, the Special Representative of UN Secretary General David Shearer says, there is no plan B for the peace agreement.

“There has never been a perfect peace agreement, there is always something wrong there. But there is no plan B here it is only plan A and we need to get behind plan A and make it a reality so the people throughout the country can build on their lives and start enjoying a future that they have been hoping for, for them and their children.”

For her part, Amadi State acting Governor, Anna Tuna described some of the challenges facing the implementation of chapter III.

“The main challenges that we are facing in the containment area that is hosted in Amadi State is one, the problem of food for the IO forces in Ngili containment area. The second thing is, lack of clean water in the containment area and the third is the health facility.”

The two-day UNMISS-backed meeting ended on Wednesday.

