Atlabara to face Al-Hilal FC in clubs champions league finals

As the South Sudan champions league comes to an end , only one team will walk away as champions and will represent the nation in the CAF champion’s league.

The whole country will be waiting in anticipation when Atlabara FC battles Al Hilal FC in the final game of the 2019 South Sudan Club champions’ league.

With 800,000 South Sudanese pounds also at stake for the winning team, this will be the biggest final South Sudan has ever witnessed in her history.

The second team will be awarded 600,000 South Sudanese Pounds while third placed team will take home 400,000 South Sudanese pounds.

The two teams managed to reach this stage after overcoming and battling with teams from other states in the group stages.

Al Hilal FC had to overcome a tough group which contained the likes of Tiger Kuajok, Holy Family Rumbek, Aweil United from Aweil, and Abyei City from Abyei to reach the round of three.

In the round of three, Al Hilal FC were held to 1-1 draw by first time participants of the champions league Al Gadasia of Renk in the first game on Saturday.

For the Wau team to be crowned champions for the second time in three years they must fight tooth and nail to beat Atalabara or they finish the second best team in the country.

On the side of Atlabara FC, to reach this far, they had to come through a group which contained the likes of Luzira Super Star of Yei, Malakia FC of Torit, Koryom FC of Bor.

Atlabara FC had to win the group on the final day of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Malakia FC of Torit.

As the two teams face each other in yesterday’s finals, Atlabara went into the game with an upper hand to win the trophy after thumping Al Gadasia 4-1 in their game played on Monday.

With the home crowd backing their home boys, Al Hilal FC will have to do everything in this mouthwatering encounter at their famous home ground Wau Stadium.

As the saying goes when two elephants are fighting, it is the grass that suffers. It’s all left for the two teams to show us how beautiful football can be enjoyed.