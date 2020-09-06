6th September 2020
UN warns of famine and widespread food insecurity in S Sudan



Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 9 hours ago

Antonio Guterres , the Secretary General of the United States (Getty images)

The U.N. Secretary-General has warned that there is a risk of famine and widespread food insecurity in South Sudan and four countries affected by conflict.

More than 10 million people in these countries — about 80 percent of the population — are said to need humanitarian assistance and protection.

In a note to Security Council members, Antonio Guterres said Congo, Yemen, Nigeria, and South Sudan are among the largest food crises in the world in 2020.

According to the UN, food insecurity is worsened by natural disasters, economic shocks, and public health crises -all compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Sudan, the UN notes that fighting has been accompanied by widespread attacks on agricultural and pastoral land and the looting of livestock and food.

The UN chief said the armed conflict and related violence has left more than 1.4 million people with insufficient food, and at least 350,000 children suffer from severe or acute malnutrition.

Mr. Guterres is also concerned about attacks on humanitarian operations, delayed or obstruction of delivery of life-saving assistance.

“Civilians are being killed, injured and displaced; livelihoods are destroyed; and availability of and access to food disrupted, amid growing fragility,” he stressed.

Antonio Guterres appealed for urgent funding -particularly for thousands of people in the Jonglei and Greater Pibor administrative area.



