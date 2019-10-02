3rd October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   UNSC team set to visit Juba

UNSC team set to visit Juba

Author: Margret Lole | Published: 16 hours ago

Amb. Jerry Matjila, permanent representative of South Africa to the UN | Credit | UN

Members of the UN Security Council are expected to visit South Sudan at the end of October as the country prepares to form a new government of national unity.

According to the current president of the council, he will be joined by U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, in leading the one-day mission.

Jerry Matjila says the team will first hold a consultative meeting with the African Union’s Peace and Security Council before proceeding to Juba for a series of meetings.

“Already there’s a proposal of the agenda and a series of meetings have been scheduled for this particular mission visit,” he said.

Last year, the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and also renewed the assets freeze and travel band on six South Sudanese top commanders.

The move was described by activists as a dose of accountability and leverage in support of peace in South Sudan.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar met in Juba, but did not reach a consensus on outstanding issues, including formation of a unified national army, number of states and incorporation of the revitalized peace agreement into the constitution.

The two principals are expected to hold another meeting next week on the issues that they must iron out before the establishment of the next unity government in November.

This month, the UN Security Council is set to discuss issues on the Middle East, preventive diplomacy, several UN missions in Africa, as well as women, peace and security in Africa, and winding up with a session on Kosovo.

Amb. Jerry Matjila is the permanent representative of South Africa to the UN.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba 1

Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run 2

Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs 3

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant 4

Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’ 5

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cantonment sites lack basic supplies – CTSAMVM

Published 13 hours ago

Jonglei asked to return abducted Buma children

Published 15 hours ago

Petroleum ministry to clean up Budang oil leakage

Published 16 hours ago

UNSC team set to visit Juba

Published 16 hours ago

Diplomat echoes call on hold-out groups to join peace process

Published 20 hours ago

Dr. Okuk gives lecture on his book in Nairobi

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.