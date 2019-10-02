UNSC team set to visit Juba

Members of the UN Security Council are expected to visit South Sudan at the end of October as the country prepares to form a new government of national unity.

According to the current president of the council, he will be joined by U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, in leading the one-day mission.

Jerry Matjila says the team will first hold a consultative meeting with the African Union’s Peace and Security Council before proceeding to Juba for a series of meetings.

“Already there’s a proposal of the agenda and a series of meetings have been scheduled for this particular mission visit,” he said.

Last year, the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and also renewed the assets freeze and travel band on six South Sudanese top commanders.

The move was described by activists as a dose of accountability and leverage in support of peace in South Sudan.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar met in Juba, but did not reach a consensus on outstanding issues, including formation of a unified national army, number of states and incorporation of the revitalized peace agreement into the constitution.

The two principals are expected to hold another meeting next week on the issues that they must iron out before the establishment of the next unity government in November.

This month, the UN Security Council is set to discuss issues on the Middle East, preventive diplomacy, several UN missions in Africa, as well as women, peace and security in Africa, and winding up with a session on Kosovo.

Amb. Jerry Matjila is the permanent representative of South Africa to the UN.