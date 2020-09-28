28th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | Justice | News   |   Wau man kills son and daughter

Wau man kills son and daughter

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town | File photo

A man has allegedly killed his two children in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, at the weekend.

Akol Garang reportedly returned home on Saturday evening and picked a quarrel with his wife.

Amidst the quarrel, his wife allegedly told him their two children belonged to another man, according to his neighbors in Udichi Payam.

“The wife told him the children do not belong to him. He got annoyed and killed those children immediately,” said Rizik Abdullah Ahmed, executive director of Udichi Payam.

The 40-year-old man used a manchette to kill baby Aling Paul, 5, and her brother Deng Akol, 3.

He stated that Garang is being held by police in Wau town.

Popular Stories
Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials 1

Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August 2

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council 3

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal 4

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report 5

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wau man kills son and daughter

Published 8 hours ago

WES governor vows to fight GBV

Published 9 hours ago

Candidates to resume learning on 5 Oct

Published 10 hours ago

Bentiu IDPs protest UN troop withdrawal decision

Published 10 hours ago

Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

Published Sunday, September 27, 2020

EAC tables nearly $100 million budget for next financial year

Published Sunday, September 27, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.