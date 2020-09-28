Wau man kills son and daughter

A man has allegedly killed his two children in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, at the weekend.
Akol Garang reportedly returned home on Saturday evening and picked a quarrel with his wife.
Amidst the quarrel, his wife allegedly told him their two children belonged to another man, according to his neighbors in Udichi Payam.
“The wife told him the children do not belong to him. He got annoyed and killed those children immediately,” said Rizik Abdullah Ahmed, executive director of Udichi Payam.
The 40-year-old man used a manchette to kill baby Aling Paul, 5, and her brother Deng Akol, 3.
He stated that Garang is being held by police in Wau town.
