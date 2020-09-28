28th September 2020
WES governor vows to fight GBV

Author: Garang Abraham, Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

A group of women activists protest the rising rape cases in Juba on May 15, 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Western Equatoria State has warned of serious consequences against sexual and gender-based violence.

Alfred Futiyo’s remarks come after a court in Yambio sentenced six rapists to prison two weeks ago.

The court also handed a 55-year-old man named John Biyee a 10-year jail term for molesting a 10-year-old girl.

According to Futiyo, such sentences will continue to serve justice to survivors and victims of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

“We shouldn’t have the habit of saying ‘Let’s leave things for God to judge’. God helps us, but the law should be respected. If you do something bad, you must be punished,” he told Eye Radio in Yambio.

This media outlet has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Gudele, Yei, Jenderu, and Rock City.

Last year, Chief Justice Chan Reech announced plans to establish special courts that would handle crimes related to gender-based violence in the country, but the plans are yet to materialize.

But observers say little has been done by the government to address cases of rape and other sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan.

