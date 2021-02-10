10th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | Justice | News   |   We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Some soldiers are have called on the government to pay their salaries, citing economic hardships.

Some reported that they have stayed for more than five months without salary; others, for over 12 months.

Those at the military training camps say they have not been paid or graduated since December 2019.

In South Sudan, a foot soldier receives roughly 1,800 pounds or $6 per month.

However, such an amount is not paid regularly.

With the economic crisis and high market prices, observers argue that such an amount cannot cover basic needs of a soldier, his wife and children.

On Tuesday, the Bank of South Sudan introduced 1,000 pound-banknote into the market.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, some soldiers wondered why the government was printing more currency without paying them.

A Moses at Nesitu stressed that: “I’m a soldier and I have not received my salary for more than a year now. If the government can introduce this 1000 notes, why can they pay us?”

Another soldier stationed in Yambio says he has not been paid since September 2020, a situation he says has affected his wife and children.

“My salary is 1,500 pounds and this amount cannot even help my family. We are really tired. We want the government to do something about it,” William stressed.

In July 2019, the then Chief of Defense Forces told soldiers that sacrifice was more important than salary, a message that attracted criticisms from some members of the general public.

But a soldier deployed at Lologo in Juba wondered how they can feed their family by mere sacrifice.

“Do you want us to die or what? This situation has affected people here, especially women some of them want to commit suicide,” he said, referring to the leadership.

“Some people get money and others don’t. Is this really the meaning of peace we are talking about?”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills 1

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published Friday, February 5, 2021

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases 2

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 3

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

WES governor signs billion-dollar deal for teak harvesting 4

WES governor signs billion-dollar deal for teak harvesting

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

State, local gov’t officials to be appointed this week 5

State, local gov’t officials to be appointed this week

Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published 1 min ago

Underfunded agriculture sector worsens food insecurity

Published 1 min ago

1,000 pound bill is not solution to bad economy – economist

Published 5 hours ago

Gun wielding rapist gets 14 years in jail

Published 20 hours ago

Two die in Rumbek East attack

Published 20 hours ago

Central bank introduces 1,000 pound note

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.