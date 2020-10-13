13th October 2020
Well-wishers aid a blind schoolboy, a day after appealing for learning materials

Published: 4 hours ago

Reech Johnson [Left] in Bor town. Credit| Jacob Aluong

Well-wishers have raised enough money to purchase learning materials for a visually impaired schoolboy in Jonglei state.

Recently, Reech Johnson told Eye Radio that he needed a radio set and other items to facilitate his learning.

The 21-year-old – who lost his sight at the age of one and a half years – has enrolled at Bor [A] Primary School.

He is in his final year of the primary level.

But Reech said he cannot even read for exams without the assistance of others -who are often unwilling to help.

After Eye Radio aired the story, Jacob Aluong – a voluntary humanitarian initiated an online crowdfunding appeal for the young man.

A Civil society activist in Bor town called Garang David Goch had already brought the plight of Reech Johnson to the attention of Mr. Aluong a few weeks ago.

Through the ‘Donorsee’ – a humanitarian crowdfunding platform that is intended to allow donors to quickly and easily help people in the world’s poorest countries – well-wishers raised $400 – enough to purchase the items required by Reech.

“Johnson’s needs were four; a bag, a radio set, a walking stick and a gadget,” said Aluong.

According to Aluong, the funds will be used to purchase scholastic materials, among others for Reech.

“I estimated the cost of these items and I raised $400.”

Officials say there is only one functioning school of the blinds in country.

The head-teacher of Rajab Basic School for the Blind in Juba, Dominic Wani told Eye Radio they do not have better facilities for learning, food and transport for the visually impaired students, and that the teachers are not paid.

