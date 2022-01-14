14th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Education | National News | News | States   |   WES releases 100m ssp for education sector

WES releases 100m ssp for education sector

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Alfred Futuyo, Governor of Western Equatoria during the 5th Governors Forum in Juba. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye radio - 29th November 2021

The governor of Western Equatoria has announced 100 million South Sudanese pounds in support of the education sector in the state.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the governor said each of the ten state counties will receive 10 million SSP.

According to the order, the cash will be disbursed in two phases where each county will be paid 5 million SSP monthly.

Governor Alfred Futuyo directed each country that out of the amount 10 million, four Million SSP should be used for paying salaries of the teachers – and the rest to cater for operational cost.

On salaries each teacher will be paid 10,000 SSP per month.

Alex Digi is the press secretary in the office of Western Equatoria state governor.

“The money also allocated to go together with that money for the operations of the ministry of education and other things in the state”, Alex told Eye Radio on Friday.

In a separate gubernatorial ordergovernor Futuyo ordered for compulsory learning in the state.

He directed the police to ensure no child loiters in the streets, but rather to go to school.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Babu hanged to death 1

Babu hanged to death

Published Friday, January 7, 2022

Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria 2

Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria

Published Monday, January 10, 2022

Father marries teenage daughter to rich man for house 3

Father marries teenage daughter to rich man for house

Published Monday, January 10, 2022

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba 4

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba

Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo 5

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo

Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Committee calls for patience as it probes alleged land grabbing

Published 21 mins ago

Authorities discuss return of Mangala IDPs – Governor Adil

Published 1 hour ago

Rival Mundari sections agree to end clashes

Published 1 hour ago

WES releases 100m ssp for education sector

Published 2 hours ago

Customary court sentences man to 3 years for defiling teenage daughter

Published 3 hours ago

Avoid traffic accidents by obeying traffic rules, military drivers told

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.