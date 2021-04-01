‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

The minister of Cabinet Affairs says it is not clear who will be the first in the government to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The remark comes amid social media reports, claiming that the presidency and senior officials of the peace government are so scared or hesitant to get vaccinated due to possible side effects.

The alleged AstraZeneca vaccine fears came after Germany restricted use of the vaccine to people over the age of 60 over fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in younger people.

On Tuesday, a team of medical doctors made a presentation on the vaccine to the presidency and cabinet ministers at the state house.

The presentation was made for the leaders to further deliberate on the efficacy of the vaccine before the official launch of the vaccination process across the country.

“I did not hear anything contrary to what happened yesterday [presentation] so I expect a program or a timetable to be drown for vaccination,” Dr. Martin Elia.

He went on to say he will be the first to get a jab if no one is willing.

“No one should fear to be vaccinated. I trust the vaccine will not be dangerous to anybody. If there is nobody at all, I will be one of them. I will just give you confidence,” Dr. Elia added.

South Sudan received its first doses of the 132,000 AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

The Ministry of Health earlier announced it would start rolling the jabs within the Presidency.

President Salva Kiir and his five Vice Presidents were to lead the way.

However, on Monday, the manager of the Extended Programs on Immunization in the ministry of health said the event had been postponed until further notice.

