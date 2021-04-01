1st April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   ‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

The minister of Cabinet Affairs says it is not clear who will be the first in the government to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The remark comes amid social media reports, claiming that the presidency and senior officials of the peace government are so scared or hesitant to get vaccinated due to possible side effects.

The alleged AstraZeneca vaccine fears came after Germany restricted use of the vaccine to people over the age of 60 over fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in younger people.

On Tuesday, a team of medical doctors made a presentation on the vaccine to the presidency and cabinet ministers at the state house.

The presentation was made for the leaders to further deliberate on the efficacy of the vaccine before the official launch of the vaccination process across the country.

“I did not hear anything contrary to what happened yesterday [presentation] so I expect a program or a timetable to be drown for vaccination,” Dr. Martin Elia.

He went on to say he will be the first to get a jab if no one is willing.

“No one should fear to be vaccinated. I trust the vaccine will not be dangerous to anybody. If there is nobody at all, I will be one of them. I will just give you confidence,” Dr. Elia added.

South Sudan received its first doses of the 132,000 AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

The Ministry of Health earlier announced it would start rolling the jabs within the Presidency.

President Salva Kiir and his five Vice Presidents were to lead the way.

However, on Monday, the manager of the Extended Programs on Immunization in the ministry of health said the event had been postponed until further notice.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two diplomats die in Juba 1

Two diplomats die in Juba

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 3

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests 4

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf 5

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published 3 hours ago

NRA withdraws a company’s license over fraud

Published 3 hours ago

RJMEC urges RTGoNU to reconstitute TNLA and Council of States

Published 3 hours ago

‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

Published 8 hours ago

Mayor vows to meet the Trisha C protesters’ demands

Published 21 hours ago

Community-based militias responsible for most killings in 2020 – UNMISS

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.