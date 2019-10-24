24th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Sports   |   Women’s team to participate in regional tournament

Women’s team to participate in regional tournament

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

Aweil State Women's Football team pose for a picture before a match in Juba in Oct 2019 | Credit | Kelly Abale

South Sudan will join eight other East African countries for next month’s Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) senior women challenge cup in Tanzania.

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye revealed that the countries have made their confirmation in participating in the tournament.

“We have received confirmation from eight countries and we are making all preparations to have a successful tournament,” Said Nicholas.

The Tanzania Football Federation and CECAFA have proceeded to make formal application to FIFA through CAF for funds to run the event.

The fixtures and related information about the event will be shared with all the participants before the end of this week, according to Musonye.

Tanzania will host this regional tournament between November 14-23 in the capital Dar es Salaam.

The other seven countries include; Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Zanzibar, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan. Tanzania is the tournament’s defending champion.

The two other CECAFA tournaments – senior men challenge Cup and CECAFA U-17 women tourney – will be held in Uganda between 1st to 19th December 2019.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar returns home 1

Machar returns home

Published Saturday, October 19, 2019

Leaders disagree over November 12 2

Leaders disagree over November 12

Published Monday, October 21, 2019

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday 3

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

Published Friday, October 18, 2019

Nyandeng suggests special UN force for Dr. Machar 4

Nyandeng suggests special UN force for Dr. Machar

Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded 5

Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded

Published Friday, October 18, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Women’s team to participate in regional tournament

Published 1 min ago

FULL TEXT: U.S. Senate Resolution on South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Torit man kills baby over undescended testicle

Published 2 hours ago

Hunger forces soldiers to abandon cantonment site in Aweil

Published 20 hours ago

US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.