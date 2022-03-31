1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Humanitarian | News   |   World Bank Group: Poor countries to struggle to pay debts in next 12 months

World Bank Group: Poor countries to struggle to pay debts in next 12 months

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 15 hours ago

Marcello Estevão World Bank Group - Global Director, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment - Courtesy

Poor countries including South Sudan will struggle to pay debts in the next 12 months, the World Bank Group’s Global Director has said.

In a report published on the World Bank website on Monday, Marcello Estevão warned of what he called ‘a spate of debt crises’ over the next 12 months.

He said that the world’s poorest countries are increasingly becoming vulnerable.

This, he said, could be attributed to an increasing amount of variable rate debt taken by the developing countries.

Poor countries are defined as the 74 countries that are eligible for support from the International Development Association, which depends first and foremost on a country’s relative poverty, defined as gross national income, GNI per capita below an established threshold.

Estevão said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated global economic risks. Other factors include the high debt of emerging markets and developing economies.

He added that the COVID-19 crisis expanded total indebtedness to a 50-year high—the equivalent of more than 250 percent of government revenues.

Estevão said that close to 60 percent of the poorest countries were already in debt distress or at high risk of it.

“In such conditions, history shows, one more surprise is all it takes to touch off a crisis. The Ukraine war immediately darkened the outlook for many developing countries that are major commodity importers or highly dependent on tourism or remittances”,

He said that across Africa, external borrowing costs are rising: bond spreads are up by an average of 20 basis points.

He warned that over the next 12 months dozen of developing economies could prove unable to service their debt.  

This month, the World Bank approved 34 million US dollars for South Sudan to support a new five-year Public Financial Management and Institutional Strengthening Project in the country.

In a statement dated march 4th, 2022, the world financial institution said the project aims to advance public financial management reforms, strengthen key oversight institutions, and improve budget transparency and outcomes in the country

Also, in March, South Sudan was listed by Business Insider Africa among the twenty countries with the highest debt-to-gross domestic product ratio in the continent.

Business Insider Africa said that South Sudan has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 64.4% as of 2022.

On March 20, the International Monetary Fund commended the government on how it spent the grants given to South Sudan more than a year ago.

Mr. Niko Hobdair concluded an 11-day visit to South Sudan to assess the usage of the Rapid Credit Facility grants within 15 months.

The International Monetary Fund had granted the Bank of South Sudan $225 million for economic reforms and to stabilize the exchange rate.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land 4

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land

Published Friday, March 25, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 5

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People should not be scared, peace is on track – Makuei

Published 10 hours ago

Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Published 10 hours ago

Biden renews national emergency on South Sudan

Published 11 hours ago

Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Published 12 hours ago

Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo

Published 13 hours ago

Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.