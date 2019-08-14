14th August 2019
Youth advised to study if they can

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese youth at a past function in Nairobi, Kenya | Credit | HIJ

Rather than idling in the neighboring countries, please go to school rather, the governor of Eastern Lakes State has advised South Sudanese youth in the region.

Thousands of young South Sudanese are staying in the regional cities and towns, especially Nairobi and Kampala.

Mangar Buong says those whose families can afford to pay for education in Kenya or Uganda should not waste the opportunity.

Majority of the leaders in South Sudan, particularly ministers and President Salva Kiir, are funding lucrative lifestyle of their families in the region.

However, most of the children whose parents or relatives work in Juba have been found to spend money in clubs, drive high-end cars and live in posh neighborhoods and luxurious hotels.

Governor Mangar says this is a waste of resources and opportunity.

“If you are here not in school, please go back home. There is land for agriculture. Grow food,” he said during an event organized by the SPLM Uganda Chapter in Kampala at the weekend.

Some of these young people are said to have been carried away by cultures of those host communities.

“I want to talk to women about the children we brought here. If you let them forget their culture and take the host country culture, it will be a waste of money, waste of the future of the children and the future of South Sudan,” he added.

 

