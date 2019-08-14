Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall

The Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road construction has stalled as Lado County community demands some services before the Chinese company start using the gravels from their hillock (Jebel Lado).

In March, the government and the Chinese company signed a deal to lift 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the highway project.

According to the Shandong Hi-Speed Company, murram is one of the fundamental issues for the implementation of the project.

Since then, the company has reportedly done little due to resistance from the local community.

According to the commissioner of Lado County, Biato Wani, the Shangdong wants to get the gravels from Lado hill “free of charge”.

But the local community is demanding 15,000 Pounds per lorry.

Commissioner Wani says the people are also demanding that the Chinese company provide them with services such as water, health facilities, and schools.

“The company wants to take this murram freely but the community says they use the murram for the running of the schools available in the county,” Wani told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“At least they need something to be paid so that they continue running the schools. This is what caused this delay.”

However, the commissioner said he has informed the state authorities of the matter, which he said is tackling the matter.

An official at the Shandong Hi-Speed Company Eye Radio contacted said he was waiting for an authorization from the home office to speak about the matter.

Mount Lado or Jebel Lado is an isolated hillock in Jubek State, about 13 km northwest of the White Nile and 28 km due north of the national capital, Juba.