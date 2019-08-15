Lawyer of detained civil aviation authority CEO speaks

An advocate of a man under “arbitrary detention” is urging security institutions to adhere to what the law requires regarding arrest and detention of suspects.

David Subek Dada is the chief Executive Officer for the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority.

He was picked up while on duty at the Juba International Airport on 8 September last year.

Since then, he and his co-accused have not been arraigned in court nor granted bail.

However, section 64 of the Criminal Procedures Act 2008 states that all detainees – whether arrested by the police or the security services – are accorded basic rights.

It provides that the person should be taken before a court within 24 hours of arrest.

Besides, South Sudan’s criminal laws say pre-trial detention should not exceed six months, unless extended by a court order.

“We have observed is that any accused person under detention is detained for longer time. And that is arbitrary detention which is not good,” said Geri Leion, Subek’s defense lawyer. “I urge the law authorities to adhere to the law.”

Leion said he has written to the public persecution office for an intervention.

“We have requested that let our client be referred to court or be bailed out,” he added.

The case relates to a dispute over payment of landing fees by the Kenyan airline, Fly540, which the government says has not paid the required fees, according to Human Rights Watch.

Security officials subsequently summoned and arrested four other staff members of the Civil Aviation Authority – Santino Payo, David Lado Laki, Simon Lokonga, and Jackline Ibrahim – and an employee of the airline Fly540, Mercy Lalam, later in November.