15th August 2019
NSS detains veteran politician

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Joseph Ukel [left] in a past function | Credit | BRAC

A signatory to the new peace accord has been reportedly detained by national security service in Wau State.

Joseph Ukel Ubang represents the United Sudan African Party or USAP in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

According to his party officials, security agents picked up Ukel from his house Wednesday.

Ukel, who has held various leadership positions, including national minister of general education, went to Wau last week to witness construction of a secondary school.

“Somebody went from the national security to the house and told him to go to the headquarters of the state government,” Philip Jiben, USAP spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“But unfortunately, they took him to a detention facility in Wau.”

According to latest information, Joseph Ukel Ubang was reportedly flown to Juba Thursday morning.

The reason behind the detention of the 80-year-old is not yet know.

However, Joseph Ukel has been outspoken in his condemnation of violence against inhabitants of his home state, especially the recent ethnic attacks on residents of Kwajina where 15 people were allegedly killed and others displaced by cattle keepers from the neighboring Tonj State.

