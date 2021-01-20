20th January 2021
11 new cases raises South Sudan’s coronavirus tally to 3,773

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

COVID-19 Emergency number

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s tally to 3,773.

The results were obtained from 407 samples tested across the country.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 64 as there was no new death registered.

The Public Health Laboratory says it has so far conducted 83,134 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said they are tracing 232 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 92 million cases, with over 66 million recoveries and 1.9 million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

20th January 2021

