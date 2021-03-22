11 people more catch Covid-19

South Sudan has reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 9,890.
The ministry of health says in a statement that the new cases are from 390 samples tested over the last 24 hours.
Of the 11 new cases, 1 was reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 1 by Mapuordit, 2 by Rumbek, 3 by Queens Medical Complex, 4 by Med Blue clinic.
South Sudan has conducted a total of 125,721 samples since the index case was reported in April last year.
So far, it has registered a total of 8,779 recoveries and 106 deaths.
