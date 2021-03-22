22nd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   11 people more catch Covid-19

11 people more catch Covid-19

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan has reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 9,890.

The ministry of health says in a statement that the new cases are from 390 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Of the 11 new cases, 1 was reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 1 by Mapuordit, 2 by Rumbek, 3 by Queens Medical Complex, 4 by Med Blue clinic.

South Sudan has conducted a total of 125,721 samples since the index case was reported in April last year.

So far, it has registered a total of 8,779 recoveries and 106 deaths.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs 1

Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report 2

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report

Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy 3

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’ 4

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels 5

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek women beat up, disarm would-be rapist soldiers

Published 17 mins ago

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim

Published 1 hour ago

11 people more catch Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

NBS bans some alcoholic drinks

Published Sunday, March 21, 2021

Kalisto Ladu appointed Juba mayor

Published Sunday, March 21, 2021

SLM’s al-Nur advocates for revival of ‘New Sudan’ vision

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.