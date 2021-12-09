2013 War: Enact laws to protect victims, witnesses of crime, Gov’t told

A high-level conference on transitional justice has recommended the enactment of laws to protect victims, witnesses and survivors of the 6-year civil war.

The 2018 peace deal mandates the unity government to initiate legislation for establishment of the commission for truth, reconciliation and healing, the Hybrid Court and the Compensation and Reparation Authority.

Among the transitional justice institutions, the commission for truth, reconciliation and healing is to spearhead efforts to address the root causes of the conflicts, promote peace, national reconciliation and healing.

While the Hybrid Court for South Sudan is to investigate and, where necessary, prosecute individuals responsible for gross violation of human rights.

This week, the South Sudan Law Society held a two-day high-level conference on transitional justice under the theme: “Towards inclusive and survivors’ centered transitional justice in South Sudan.”

Participants at the conference came out with six resolutions that include an appeal to the R-TGoNU to release necessary resources to the technical committee to expedite the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and healing.

Farouk Ismail Ukach, the Program Coordinator of South Sudan Law Society readout the communique to reporters in Juba Wednesday evening.

“We call upon RTGoNU and development partners to speed up the release of financial and other material resources into the implementation of the transitional justice institutions, in particular the ongoing technical committee for establishment of the commission for truth, reconciliation and healing to accomplish its tasks,” said Ukach.

“Strongly call on the RTGoNU to ensure holistic and gender sensitive legislation on the transitional justice institutions that ensure protection of victims, witnesses and survivors in the course of transitional justice exercise.

“Call on the RTGoNU to enact a legislation that recognizes victims, witnesses and survivors in the center stage of the transitional justice process and the said laws should ensure a consultative and transparent selection and appointment of Commissioners and relevant staff.”

At the conference, survivors of the conflict from Bor, Leer and Bentiu shared their testimonies.

The Retired Episcopal Church Bishop and signatory to the 2018 peace deal, Emeritus Enock Tombe, welcomed the efforts.

“I was interested to see how people are struggling to implement chapter five which is required to restore people back to normal situations,” Tombe said.

“I think the information we have collected will be useful for preparing the registration for the formation of the three mechanisms. The commission for truth, reconciliation and healing, the hybrid court as well as reparation authority.

In January this year, the cabinet approved a plan by the justice ministry for the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

