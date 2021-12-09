Three cattle traders shot dead on Juba-Bor road

At least three cattle traders have been killed and several others wounded in an ambush along Juba-Bor road Thursday morning.



The coordinator of the Pibor Administrative Area in Juba, John Kojo, says the cattle traders came from the Pibor Administrative Area.

He points out that the traders were attacked at Jabur area along Juba-Bor road at around 6:00 AM.

Jabur is located between Mogiri and Mangalla of Juba County.

According to Kojo, cattle dealers from Pibor were on their way to sell their animals in Juba when they were ambushed.

“This morning, my people who are traders were coming from Pibor Administrative Area to bring cattle to Juba, when they reached Jabur they were attacked and those who attacked them are not unknown,” Kojo told Eye Radio.

“Those who died are not known, but there three bodies found and several wounded and others are scattered in the bushes, so far we have not known the names of dead one or those who scattered or are still alive.”

He added that those wounded are taking treatment at Mogiri hospital.

