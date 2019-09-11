11th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   2015 National Forest Policy launched

2015 National Forest Policy launched

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 mins ago

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, poses with partners during the launch of the 2015 Forest Policy in Juba, 11/09/2019 (Eye Radio photo| Garang Abraham)

The First Vice President has asked Jubek state authorities to arraign in court suspects behind illegal logging in the state.

In June this year, Jubek state government seized three trucks that were trying to smuggle teak to Uganda.

However in July, Jubek state government released the three trucks, saying the truck drivers were innocent.

The release, according to an official who spoke to Eye Radio but requested anonymity, was ordered by the Jubek state governor, Augustino Jadalla.

Speaking during the launch of the 2015 National Forest Policy in Juba earlier today, Taban Deng Gai said..

“It’s timely to protect this forest policy to guide the development of forestry sector. The broad objectives of forestry policy is to provide continuous guidance to all South Sudanese on the sustainable management of forests. The issues to be addressed by implementing this policy are forest degradation and deforestation caused by rampant illegal cutting down of trees. Just like the case that was stated by the undersecretary of Jubek state, if the papers were forged in the name of director, then the person who was caught with logs should be arraigned in court.”

The United Nations Environment Program or UNEP estimated in 2007 that the teak, if sustainably harvested, could generate up to $50 million a year in export revenue for South Sudan.

But according to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, teak exports currently bring the country only about $1 million to $2 million a year due to illegal logging.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar arrives in Juba 1

Machar arrives in Juba

Published Monday, September 9, 2019

Kiir awards liberation war veterans 2

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published Thursday, September 5, 2019

Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed 3

Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed

Published 24 hours ago

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders 4

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Robert Mugabe dies at 95 5

Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Published Friday, September 6, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

2015 National Forest Policy launched

Published 2 mins ago

SPLA-IO refutes CTSAMVM report

Published 28 mins ago

Kiir-Riek face-to-face meeting resumes

Published 3 hours ago

NCP urges all parties to join new peace accord

Published 4 hours ago

Gbudue hit by East Coast Fever

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM/A-IO accused of rape, occupations of new civilian buildings

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.