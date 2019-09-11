SPLA-IO refutes CTSAMVM report

The SPLA-IO spokesperson has refuted CTSAMVM report that their forces are violating the revitalized peace deal.

Yesterday, the ceasefire monitoring body reported that IO forces had occupied civilian centers – a move it described as a disappointment.

However, Col. Paul Lam instead accused the CTSAM-VM of castigating negative reports.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning via a phone.

“We are all surprised that every single time they (CTSAMVM) come up with negative reports, even against the peace. Are they for peace or for something else? When it comes to the issue of occupying compounds, some locations are being occupied with the consent of civilians. We don’t just enter into people’s territories.”

He also said that all SPLA-IO forces have been sent to cantonment site in Upper Nile.

“And when you go to Upper Nile in the hospital or schools all our areas are already vacant and our forces have been sent to the cantonment site. Our forces stay with the community and don’t forget that this SPLA-IO forces are within the community and they have families that they live with.”