Kiir-Riek face-to-face meeting resumes

The face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar resumed this morning.
It is focusing on outstanding issues, especially security arrangements.
The face-to-face meeting is seen as a significant step towards the implementation of a pre-transitional period before establishment of a unity government in two months.
