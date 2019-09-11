11th September 2019
Kiir-Riek face-to-face meeting resumes

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO Leader Dr. Riek Machar during todays' meeting 11/09/2019 {Eye Radio photo/ Emmanuel J. Akile}

The face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar resumed this morning.

It is focusing on outstanding issues, especially security arrangements.

The face-to-face meeting is seen as a significant step towards the implementation of a pre-transitional period before establishment of a unity government in two months.

11th September 2019

