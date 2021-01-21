21st January 2021
26 S.Sudan coronavirus cases confirmed in just 48hours

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus less than a day after identifying 11 cases on Wednesday.

This raises South Sudan’s tally to 3,788.

The results were obtained from 400 samples tested across the country over the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday 407 samples tested across the country found 11 new cases.

The number of fatalities due to the virus still remains at 64 as there was no new death registered.

The Public Health Laboratory said it has so far conducted 83,534 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku said they are tracing 182 contacts of the confirmed cases.

So far, 3,542 cases have recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 97.3 million cases with over 69.8 million recoveries and 2 million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

