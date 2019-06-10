3 Dead in latest insecurity incident in Wau

At least three people are reported killed in the latest insecurity incident in Wau state.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred last night in the outskirt of Wau town.

Armed men suspected to have come from a neighboring state allegedly attacked a home of a traditional leader – killing the 3 people and wounding five others.

The motive of the attack is not clear yet.

A relative who chose to remain anonymous told Eye Radio that he went to the state hospital this morning to pick the body of his brother.

“Am now in Wau teaching hospital, waiting for the body. My brother was killed in Kabur Kwanya. Those who attacked these people, came from Manalor county. They came at night and they killed the three people.”

He said among those who were killed includes the son of the chief.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Wau state minister for Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies – Michael Madut – confirmed the incident but declined to comment – saying he was still gathering more details of the incident.