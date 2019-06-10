11th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   3 Dead in latest insecurity incident in Wau

3 Dead in latest insecurity incident in Wau

Author: James Dimo | Published: 16 hours ago

At least three people are reported killed in the latest insecurity incident in Wau state.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred last night in the outskirt of Wau town.

Armed men suspected to have come from a neighboring state allegedly attacked a home of a traditional leader – killing the 3 people and wounding five others.

The motive of the attack is not clear yet.

A relative who chose to remain anonymous told Eye Radio that he went to the state hospital this morning to pick the body of his brother.

“Am now in Wau teaching hospital, waiting for the body. My brother was killed in Kabur Kwanya. Those who attacked these people, came from Manalor county. They came at night and they killed  the three people.”

He said among those who were killed includes the son of the chief.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Wau state minister for Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies – Michael Madut – confirmed the incident but declined to comment – saying he was still gathering more details of the incident.

 

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists 1

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

Published Saturday, June 8, 2019

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally 2

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei 3

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng 4

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign 5

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign

Published Thursday, June 6, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Atlabara FC beat Al Gadasia FC in SSD Champions league at Wau stadium

Published 4 hours ago

Ager Gum Primary School in Rumbek closed indefinitely

Published 15 hours ago

Twic and Northern Liech agree on blood compensation

Published 15 hours ago

Security firm employees protest, demanding payment in dollars

Published 16 hours ago

3 Dead in latest insecurity incident in Wau

Published 16 hours ago

Lawyers to sue Interior Minister over “dangerous and unlawful” directives

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.