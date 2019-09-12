13th September 2019
3 killed in Terekeka cattle raid

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 16 hours ago

A cattleman herds his animals

Authorities in Terekeka State say at least three civilians have been killed in a cattle raid in a remote county earlier this week.

The incident occurred at Kindilo on Monday.

The state minister of information says suspected raiders from Terekeka crossed over to Eastern Lakes state where they stole livestock.

Armed youth locally known as “Gelweng” then allegedly chased after the raiders.

On the way, Joseph Gubek says they opened fire on travelers, killing three.

Gubek was speaking to Eye Radio…

“There are some guys from our side who went and attacked cattle from Eastern Lake. In return the owners of the cattle  followed the guys and came and found innocent people who were just traveling from Kindilo to Guor County. That is when they shot them killing 3 and wounding one person.”

 

