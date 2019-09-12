Political analyst praises Kiir-Riek meeting

A political analyst has described the Kiir-Riek meeting as a positive move towards proper implementation of the revitalized agreement.

On Monday and Wednesday, the two leaders held a face-to-face meetings in Juba.

The meetings resulted in a deal to deploy unified forces before formation of the coalition government in September, release of peace funds to security institutions and training of 3000-strong V.I.P protection unite.

In addition, President Salva Kiir and opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar expressed the need to bring on board hold-out groups for successful implementation of the new peace deal.

The hold-out group leaders include General Paul Malong and Thomas Cirillo who declined to sign the revitalized peace agreement last year.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio this morning, James Okuk said,

“It is a positive move which is taking place a bit late but then it’s moving well. Such kind of face to face meetings to iron out the moves with issues to do with implementation of the revitalized peace accord should have taken place immediately after the signing of the revitalized agreement in September 12th 2018. “