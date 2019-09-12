13th September 2019
Training of unified forces to begin

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 20 hours ago

Trained division of the SSPDF participate in a parade exercise during a prayer event organized for the army and other organized forces at Rejaf Diocese, Juba on Saturday July 27, 2019. PHOTO: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The government and the opposition factions say training of the forces will start next week.

In May, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development or IGAD agreed to extend the pre-transitional period to allow peace parties enough time to implement security arrangements.

The 6-month period is meant to unify and deploy defense forces, demilitarize Juba and other cities, and to allow for the implementation of other pending tasks.

However, there has been delay in implementing the requirements – a situation leaders blamed on lack of military supplies and bad weather conditions.

SSPDF Spokesperson says with the donation of military uniforms and tents from the government Arab Republic of Egypt, it will expedite the process.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai told the press yesterday at Juba International Airport while witnessing receipt of the donated items.

“With the receiving of these consignment we are going to start with the second phase which would be the training of the unified forces and next week on Monday we shall commence the training of TOTs. We are going to train a total of 2,600 we are going to start in greater equatorial with 2,.000 in Rajaf then 600 at Mapel.”

He said the forces will be trained for a period of one week.

“The TOTs are going to be trained for a week after which they will be dispatched to the three greater regions for them to start training of officers who are going to train the necessary unified forces so in summary the implementation of the transitional arrangements is taking shape and we are moving at a very good phase ”

