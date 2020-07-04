4th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk PadietUK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fightAmbassador Hushek’s July 4th message to S.SudaneseCourt-martial set up for indisciplined soldiers in WarrapActivist slams security officers for allegedly “freeing” rape suspects

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

A cattle keeper protects his herd with an AK-47 in South Sudan | Credit | bpnews.net

The death toll from yesterday’s attack in Duk Padiet Payam of Jonglei State has risen to 38 with over 40 reportedly wounded.

Initially, authorities there said the cattle-related attack in Duk Padiet Payam on Friday led to the death of 15 people and 20 others wounded.

However,  according to the Chief Administrator of the area – Elijah Manyok, the fight that lasted for more than 5 hours has now left 38 people dead and 42 others injured.

“Those who were killed are 38, forty-four people were injured and also they raided 20,351 cattle from four cattle camps in Duk Padiet,” Elijah Manyok told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“Those who were injured are in Primary Health Care Center in Duk Padiet and now we are talking with our State government to help rescue those who were injured.”

Manyok called on the national government and humanitarian organizations to rescue those affected by the fighting.

In another incident in Jonglei state, armed men allegedly attacked Pakeer Payam last evening leaving over 25 people injured.

The number of those killed is yet to be confirmed.

Also on Wednesday, armed youth reportedly from the neighboring community also attacked Paliau and Duk Deng Payams of Twic East County – an attack that left 7 people dead and over 20 wounded.

Total Page Visits: 11 - Today Page Visits: 11

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints 8 governors 1

Kiir appoints 8 governors

Published Monday, June 29, 2020

Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue 2

Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained 3

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Army structures command, leadership 4

Army structures command, leadership

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba 5

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

Published 1 min ago

UK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fight

Published 3 hours ago

Ambassador Hushek’s July 4th message to S.Sudanese

Published 4 hours ago

Court-martial set up for indisciplined soldiers in Warrap

Published 22 hours ago

Activist slams security officers for allegedly “freeing” rape suspects

Published 22 hours ago

SSPDF on why it launched disarmament in Tonj first

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.