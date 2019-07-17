17th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   5 killed, over 1, 200 cows stolen in Mayendit

5 killed, over 1, 200 cows stolen in Mayendit

Authors: Garang Abraham | Juan Evalyn Mule | Published: 2 mins ago

Herd of cattle in South Sudan - File Photo

At least five people, including two children, are feared dead in a cattle-related attack in Mayendit County, Southern Liech State, the state deputy governor has said.

The state deputy governor, Franco Duoth Diu said the incident happened on Monday at 5 AM when the raiders attacked Maal Kheer Cattle camp – killing five people and driving off over 1,200 herds of cattle.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Diu alleged that the raiders came from a neighboring state.

He appealed to Tony state authorities to help return stolen cattle back to owners in Southern Liech State.

“Our government is requesting the governor of Tonj State that let all those cattle be recovered and brought back to Southern Liech State,” said Diu.

In reaction, the minister of information in Tonj has denied the suspected raiders.

William Wol told Eye Radio that Tony State is not responsible for the attack in Southern Liech State.

“The information is not true. Let them find where the cattle were taken to – either Western Lakes or Eastern Lakes,” Wol said.

“Tonj state community or Mapach town where they have accused has never gone to Southern Liech to raid any cattle.”

Minister Wol stressed the state doesn’t condone such criminal activities:

“If there are criminals who want to spoil the peace between the two neighboring states, the Tonj state government will not condone it.”

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Choose sacrifice over salary, soldiers told 1

Choose sacrifice over salary, soldiers told

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM ooh eeh’ – Church 2

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM ooh eeh’ – Church

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm 3

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm

Published Friday, July 12, 2019

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir 4

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

NRA collects 7b SSP, $36m from Jan-Jun 5

NRA collects 7b SSP, $36m from Jan-Jun

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

5 killed, over 1, 200 cows stolen in Mayendit

Published 2 mins ago

7 civilians, UN peacekeeper killed in Abyei

Published 14 mins ago

S. Sudan-Kenya border demarcation to commence in 90 days

Published 2 hours ago

Editor forced to deplane, passport confiscated

Published 23 hours ago

Norway avails $28m for governance, economic management

Published 23 hours ago

mGurush warned against swindle

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.