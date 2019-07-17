5 killed, over 1, 200 cows stolen in Mayendit

At least five people, including two children, are feared dead in a cattle-related attack in Mayendit County, Southern Liech State, the state deputy governor has said.

The state deputy governor, Franco Duoth Diu said the incident happened on Monday at 5 AM when the raiders attacked Maal Kheer Cattle camp – killing five people and driving off over 1,200 herds of cattle.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Diu alleged that the raiders came from a neighboring state.

He appealed to Tony state authorities to help return stolen cattle back to owners in Southern Liech State.

“Our government is requesting the governor of Tonj State that let all those cattle be recovered and brought back to Southern Liech State,” said Diu.

In reaction, the minister of information in Tonj has denied the suspected raiders.

William Wol told Eye Radio that Tony State is not responsible for the attack in Southern Liech State.

“The information is not true. Let them find where the cattle were taken to – either Western Lakes or Eastern Lakes,” Wol said.

“Tonj state community or Mapach town where they have accused has never gone to Southern Liech to raid any cattle.”

Minister Wol stressed the state doesn’t condone such criminal activities:

“If there are criminals who want to spoil the peace between the two neighboring states, the Tonj state government will not condone it.”