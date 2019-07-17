17th July 2019
7 civilians, UN peacekeeper killed in Abyei

Author: Night Alfred Taban | Published: 3 mins ago

A United Nations position close to the restive town of Abyei, close to the Sudanese

Seven civilians and one UN peacekeeper have been reportedly killed in an attack on the disputed border region of Abyei.

The deputy administrator of the Abyei administrative area, Kon Manyith, said armed men attacked Amiet Market on Monday night.

Manyith said the attackers killed two women, two children, and three men.

“An armed group came and attacked the market at night and they looted about 150 personal cattle and like seven or eight people were killed and the criminals have not been really apprehended,”said Manyith.

That is what happened and we don’t know where they came from.”

A peacekeeper serving under the United Nations Interim Security Forces in Abyei was also killed and another wounded in the assault.

