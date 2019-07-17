17th July 2019
S. Sudan-Kenya border demarcation to commence in 90 days

Published: 2 mins ago

A map of the Ilemi Triangle showing 1938 "red line", 1947 "blue line" and Sudan's 1950 patrol line (green).

The demarcation of border points between South Sudan and Kenya is said to commence in 90 days, Kapoeta state minister of information has said.

Last week, leaders of the Turkana County in Kenya and Kapoeta state of South Sudan signed an agreement to solve border conflicts between the two communities.

In the meeting held in Kapoeta, the leaders unanimously agreed to support the boundary delimitation and demarcation M.o.U that was signed between Kenya and South Sudan.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma from Kenya signed the M.o.U last month in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Kapoeta state minister of information, Simon Carlo said the leaders agreed to form a joint committee which will sensitize the communities from both countries from 22nd to the 30th.

“We’ve formed joint committees with the Turkana of Kenya and the Tobosa and Nya’ngathom of South Sudan  to go and sensitize our people from the 22nd to the 30th of this month,” said Carlos.

He said the demarcation of border points between the two countries will commence in 90 days.

“The new memorandum of understanding gives us the powers to form committees to go and sensitize our locals about the demarcation that is going be operationalized in 90 days,” Carlos stated.

Simon Carlo said the sensitization will involve the Turkana community in Kenya and Toposa and Nya’ngathom in South Sudan.

“The sensitization identified eight locations, four from the Kenyan side and four from South Sudan. So they will jointly to the South Sudan locations and also to the Kenyan locations and sensitize our people,” added the state minister of information in Kapoeta.

