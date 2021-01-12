12th January 2021
8 new coronavirus cases raise tally to 3,670

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 8 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s tally to 3,670.

The results were obtained from 201 samples tested across the country.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 63 as there was no new death registered.

The Public Health Laboratory said it has so far conducted 80,036 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku said they are tracing 186 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 91.2 million cases with over 65 million recoveries and 1.9 million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

