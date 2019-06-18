18th June 2019
A university student accuses SSPDF of abduction and torture

A university student accuses SSPDF of abduction and torture

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

An insignia on the arm of SSPDF soldier's uniform. PHOTO: Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A university student, who has just resurfaced after he was allegedly abducted by SSPDF in April, says he was tortured and left for the dead by soldiers.

The 30-year-old young man – whom we are going to call John Peter for security reasons – is a second-year student at the college of general business studies, Catholic University of South Sudan.

He states that he was kidnapped at gunpoint by men in army uniform at Suk Militia in Juba on the 26th of April.

He was then taken to unknown location where he says he suffered untold suffering.

Peter, who is now undergoing medical attention at a hospital in Juba, says his captors dumped him at Mangateen at the weekend, when he was about to succumb to torture

“I went to watch a football game in the club at 10:10 PM in Munuki block “A” a white Land cruiser pickup carrying two armed people behind flashed it’s light on me and they ask me to get in because they said that they have been looking,” Peter narrated.

“But when I got in to the car, when they start moving they removed they pistols and threatened to kill me and covered my eyes with black cloth. When the car stop they put me in big hole and they tortured and beat me with the butt of AK 47 gun in my neck,” he added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the SSPDF said“I would appeal this victim to come forward assist us with investigation so that we get down to this, because he’s making allegation that he was tortured where he was taken to people are been slaughtered.”

Several other young men who have faced the same fate in the hands of their abductors tell of how security personnel abuse their human rights.

Some said they were tortured with molten plastic during the arbitrary detention.

Listen to Peter narrates his ordeal, and the immediate response from SSPDF spokesperson:

Student narrates his ordeal in the hands of SSPDF

18th June 2019

