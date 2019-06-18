ReJMEC says parties abiding by the permanent ceasefire

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says it has noted that the permanent ceasefire is holding across the country.

Under chapter 7 of the new peace accord, ReJMEC is mandated to Monitor and oversee all aspects of the implementation of the Agreement.

It monitors and oversees the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity, including the adherence of the parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

It also oversees all work of Pre-Transitional and Transitional institutions and mechanisms created by the Agreement.

Ambassador Augustino Njoroge, ReJMEC Interim Chairperson said they have also received a progress report on the formation of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission -which is task with absorbing former soldiers into civilian life.

The parties are expected to -within the next 6 months – recruit, assemble and train their forces into a unified army. The excess will be integrated into civilian life.

However, Ambassador Njoroge further said despite some progress made by the peace parties, R-JMEC noted one aid access incident -associated with the SSPDF in April.

He urged the parties to continue to build confidence among different stakeholders.

“I urged the security mechanisms to open the cantonment sites and ensure that, all forces to the designated sites or barracks,” he said.

The Kenyan diplomat – who was speaking during the 7th R-JMEC meeting in Juba this morning – also said that some forces have not vacated civilian areas as required by the agreement.

“I wrote to the chairman of the Joint Defense Board requesting him to issue instructions to respective commanders for their troops to vacate all occupied civilian centers by 15th June 2019,” Njoroge said.

He added that he is “encouraged by the latest CTSAMVM report on this matter.”