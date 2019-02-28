Abandoned teenage mother offered job

1st March 2019
Author: Obaj Okuch | Published: 13 hours ago

A 15-year-old mother – who was abandoned by both her parents and the father of her child – has been offered a job by local organization in Juba.

This comes one week after Eye Radio featured her story. Stella Kaku became pregnant when she was just 13.

After giving birth at 14, the father of the baby girl ran away.  And to make it worse, her parents broke up – with each moving to the new partners’ home – leaving Stella on her own.

But when Eye Radio aired her story on Feb 21, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization or CEPO contacted the management, with a promise of finding her a job.

On Thursday morning, Stella signed a job contract with CEPO.

“I am very happy and I am so glad.  I thank them very much, and this is service from God that is why this came from their heart to help people. So today I am very happy,” she said.

“I can’t express my happiness,” the teenage mother said.

Mori Misaak, the Human Resource Manager for CEPO said: “We also felt that if we can extend a helping hand to her by empowering her in terms of her economic status, she can earn a living that can support her and her kid.”

Mr Misaak added as saying “she can actually think of getting back where she was especially in her education.”

