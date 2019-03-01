Embattled Torit gov ordered to reopen parliament

The Council of States has threatened to summon the embattled governor of Torit if he does not reopen the state parliament on Monday.

This comes after Governor Tobiolo Alberio refused to officially open the august house despite an official written request to do so.

He is adamant in his refusal to reopen the assembly because, he says, some officials and Juba-based politicians are plotting to have him fired.

As a result, a 10-member committee from the Council of States met both the governor and the speaker Hon. Charles Odwar.

The Chairperson of the Specialized Committee for Governance and Boundaries, Anisia Achieng, told Eye Radio that the governor was given directives to reopen the legislative assembly next Monday.

“It’s our concern as council of states. If they do not do (reopen) it, we will summon both of them,” Hon. Anisia stated.

The state MPs were supposed to resume business on February 18.

This is the second time the governor has refused to reopen the legislature.

In 2017, Alberio based his argument on a row over who should be the speaker of the state legislative assembly.

He refused to work with the then speaker, Bernard Loki, whom he ordered to resign or he would reopen the assembly.