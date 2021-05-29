Adut Bulgak to represent S.Sudan in Zone 5 Afrobasket qualifiers

Adut Bulgak, the first-ever South Sudanese to play in the Women National Basketball Association (WNBA) has confirmed she will represent the country in the upcoming Zone 5 AfroBasket qualifiers.

In March this year, the Basketball federation announced that the senior women team has been accepted by FIBA to compete in the Zone 5 AfroBasket qualifiers 2021.

Adut who became the first-ever South Sudanese to play in the WNBA after being drafted as a first-round pick, 12th overall in the 2016 season said it has always been her dream to represent South Sudan.

“I used to play for Team Canada, for their national team but this has been one of my lifelong dreams to be able to represent South Sudan,” Adut told Eye Radio on Friday.

“Even though we are going to be starting from scratch, that’s who I’m, South Sudanese!”

“I want to be able to represent my country and I want to be able to inspire younger girls to chase their dreams as well. This is something that I have wanted for a very long time, I have been talking about it since 2015, 2016 and for me, this is like a dream come true to play for my country,” Adut added.

The former WNBA star who played for New York Liberty and Chicago Sky also revealed that she has signed up with Leganes in Spain and will join her new team in September.

The AfroBasket qualifiers is penciled for July 5 through July 10 this year in Cairo, Egypt.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



11 donor countries lament attacks against aid workers Previous Post