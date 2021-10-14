14th October 2021
Health | News   |   Affected states to get antivenoms soon

Affected states to get antivenoms soon

Published: 8 hours ago

Plans to distribute anti-venoms to flood affected areas are underway, the Ministry of Health has said.

This comes after authorities in Warrap and Central Equatoria states appealed for the drug recently.

The areas, among others, have reported increase in snake bite related-deaths.

In recent months, 24 people died of snake bites in Warrap State, ten in Unity state, six in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria State, four in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State and two in Akoka County of Upper Nile State.

The undersecretary at the Ministry of Health – Dr Victoria Anib – says the ministry in collaboration with the W.H.O are now making the necessary preparations to set offices and train health workers to be deployed in those areas.

Dr Anib pointed out that this will ensure the drug is not mismanaged.

“If it is not like that, it could get out of hand and you know the issue of mismanagement among our people. It could even end up in the market, because it’s a very expensive medicine,” she told Eye Radio.

The average list price for CroFab is $3,198 per vial, according to the health care information tech company Connecture. Manufacturing costs, product improvements and research all factor into the drug’s price.

Health authorities in Bor, Jonglei State, reported similar cases in the area last week.

They said snake bite cases were growing, but had adequate and effective antivenoms.

