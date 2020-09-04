Al-Hilu returns to negotiating table

The government of Sudan and the SPLM-North led by Abdulaziz al-Hilu have signed a declaration of principles to enable a return to peace talks in Juba.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok agreed to address some of the demands that made Abdulaziz Al-Hilu faction reject the initial peace agreement signed on Monday between the Sudanese Transitional Government and five armed opposition groups.

SPLM-North under al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement headed by Abdul Wahid al-Nur objected to the participation of the first deputy head of the Sudan Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

They accuse his forces of committing war crimes against civilians during the years of military unrest.

But the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok appealed to the two groups to accept the terms and join the process, saying the Sudanese urgently needs a comprehensive peace deal.

Hamdok then met with Abdulaziz Al-Hilu yesterday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa where they agreed on the restoration of democracy in Sudan.

This includes the separation of religion from state.

They affirmed that Sudan should remain a multi-racial, ethnic, religious and cultural society, with full recognition and accommodation of its diversities.

The two leaders also settled for complete political and social equalities of all the Sudanese as guaranteed by the law.

The parties agreed to uphold the cessation of hostilities throughout the peace process until the security arrangements are agreed upon.

They further agreed that the people of Nuba Mountain and the Blue Nile shall retain the right to self-protection until security arrangements.

Other issues agreed upon are the fair sharing of power and wealth among the people of Sudan through the constitution.

The Sudanese peace talks, mediated by South Sudan is aimed at ending 17 years of conflict in the western region of Darfur and southern states.