31st August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Sudanese gov’t and rebels ink deal in Juba

Sudanese gov’t and rebels ink deal in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Representatives hold hands after signing the deal in Juba on Monday, August 31, 2020 | Credit | Diana John

The Sudanese transitional government and armed opposition groups signed the initial peace agreement in Juba on Monday morning.

The agreement includes protocols for security, land ownership, transitional justice, power-sharing and the return of refugees.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo signed the deal on behalf of the transitional government of Sudan.

For the armed opposition groups, the agreement was signed by the representative of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, and rebel groups from the western Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

The initial peace deal provides for the dismantling of armed forces and the integration of former combatants.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

President Salva Kiir is the guarantor of the Sudanese peace agreement.

At the signing ceremony were representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and representatives of Chad and the African Union in South Sudan.

Others include the diplomatic missions and the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

However, two armed movements have rejected the Juba deal, over the participation of the head of the government delegation, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. He’s heads the Rapid Support Forces.

They include a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdel Wahil Muhammed al-Nur and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North — SPLM-N led by Abdelazuz al-Hilu.

The Sudanese peace talks was initiated by President Salva Kiir to resolve the root causes of conflicts in Sudan.

The talks brought together all political and military groups that fought the regime of the former President Omar Bashir.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan 1

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates 2

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet 3

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020

Customs Director to lose his job 4

Customs Director to lose his job

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America 5

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Refugees return home for supplementary diet

Published 6 hours ago

Sudanese gov’t and rebels ink deal in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

UNSC adopts declaration on female peacekeeping force

Published 8 hours ago

Maluth protesters, petroleum ministry agree on demands

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

Traffic police boss summoned over unaccounted revenues

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

S.Sudan: More than 5,000 missing as world marks day of disappeared

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.