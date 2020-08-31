31st August 2020
UNSC adopts declaration on female peacekeeping force

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Nepali peacekeepers in a recent ceremony help in Juba | Credit | UNMISS

The UN Security Council has adopted a declaration that will promote the role of women as “peace agents” under the UN peacekeeping mission.

Resolution 2538 encourages the participation of women to seven UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, Darfur, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Mali, Lebanon and Western Sahara.

The UN peacekeeping force currently has 5,327 female personnel, accounting for just 6.4 percent of the overall peacekeepers.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the resolution was put forward on Friday by Indonesia, who holds the Council’s presidency for the month.

The resolution is said to be the first of its kind to promote women as members of the UN peacekeeping force.

“Resolution 2538 is the first resolution adopted in the history of Indonesian diplomacy in the UN Security Council,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

“It reflects Indonesia’s contribution to promoting the role of women as agents of peace, especially under the UN peacekeeping mission.”

It calls on UN member states, the UN Secretariat and regional organizations to ensure the full, effective, and meaningful participation of uniformed and civilian women in peacekeeping operations at all levels and in all positions, including in senior leadership positions.

The resolution also calls on member states and the UN Secretariat to ensure safe, enabling and gender-sensitive working environments for women in peacekeeping operations and to address threats and violence against women.

It encourages cooperation among member states and between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations in advancing greater participation and role of women in peacekeeping operations.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by 97 UN member states, including all current members of the Security Council.

