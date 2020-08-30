Maluth protesters, petroleum ministry agree on demands

Residents of Maluth County in Upper Nile State have called off a week’s protests after the Ministry of Petroleum agreed to their demands.

The peaceful demonstrations began early last week when residents there accused Dar Petroleum Operating Company of negligence in disposing of wastes and provision of services such as clean drinking water to the surrounding community.

Other demands include providing health care, education and employment for the locals.

The protesters reportedly spent seven nights at the operational base center of DPOC.

They called on the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry Labour to mediate between them and Dar Petroleum Company.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Petroleum, Awow Daniel addressed the protesters on Friday.

In a press statement issued On Saturday, the ministry and the protesters said they have agreed on work plans to address the demands of oil-producing communities.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding and we have been assured that this is the real guarantee and we have relaxed the demonstration as all the projects will be implemented after we signed this agreement,” said Thon Beny Thon, a member of Greater Maluth Civil Society Organizations that led the protests.

“Also if the government does not implement these demands we will not get out of the operating area because these demands are not for discussion and argument. These are real projects and our citizens are supposed to benefit from these basic services.”

Mr. Thon added that the implementation of projects such as the maintenance of the roads, and connecting communities to water points will start as soon as possible.

According to the 2012 Petroleum Act, oil-producing states shall get a 3 percent share of petroleum revenues.

Communities in oil-producing states are also entitled to a 2 percent share of net petroleum revenues.

But for years, natural resource activists say the government and oil companies have provided little services to oil-producing communities.

Meanwhile the undersecretary at the ministry of petroleum, Awow Daniel reiterated that the ministry will implement 11 demands of the protesters.

“Nobody disagreed with you about these demands of yours. It’s really true that these demands are real and studied and it is not a problem for us. From here we salute you,” he told the protesters in Maluth.