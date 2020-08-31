31st August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | National News | News   |   Refugees return home for supplementary diet

Refugees return home for supplementary diet

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Bidi Bidi Refugee settlement in Uganda. It is the second largest refugee camp in the world, home to 270,000 people | Credit | Courtesy

Some South Sudanese refugees in Uganda are reportedly sneaking back to South Sudan in search of extra food after the World Food Program cut their monthly food rations.

Last week, WFP announced that it will soon be forced to cut further food ration in the refugee camps unless urgent additional funding is received in time.

More than 2.7 million refugees in East Africa have already been affected by a reduction in food rations and cash transfers, as donors slashed funding due to the impact of coronavirus.

The latest cut was in April 2020 when food rations were reduced by 30 percent.

The countries affected include Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Sudan and Djibouti.

Speaking to the Ugandan NTV at the weekend, the refugee desk officer in the Office of Prime Minister said the food shortages are forcing refugees to cross the border back to South Sudan in search of extra food.

Solomon Osakan identifies refugees in Bidi Bidi settlement of Yumbe district and other settlements in West Nile as the illegal returnees.

“We reduced food. So, some of them have their food in their gardens in South Sudan. They are sneaking there to get food,” Osakan confirmed.

According to Michael Nabugere, the Bidi Bidi camp commander, it is up to the refugees to risk sneaking into South Sudan.

He said: “The support they are getting here is not sufficient to sustain them and they have to vote with their feet to choose whether to starve or take a chance with a bullet.”

Each refugee reportedly gets about 17 kilograms of food items for two months.

Bidi Bidi refugee settlement hosts nearly 230,000 refugees mainly from South Sudan.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan 1

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates 2

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet 3

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020

Customs Director to lose his job 4

Customs Director to lose his job

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America 5

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Refugees return home for supplementary diet

Published 4 hours ago

Sudanese gov’t and rebels ink deal in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

UNSC adopts declaration on female peacekeeping force

Published 6 hours ago

Maluth protesters, petroleum ministry agree on demands

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

Traffic police boss summoned over unaccounted revenues

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

S.Sudan: More than 5,000 missing as world marks day of disappeared

Published Sunday, August 30, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.