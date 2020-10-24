Amb Nyang was a kind-hearted, experienced diplomat – Amb Buay

South Sudan Deputy Head of Mission to the United States has described late Amb Michael Nyang Jook as a kind-hearted and experienced diplomat.

Ambassador Michael Nyang Jook, 66 collapsed and died at a banking hall in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday.

He had reportedly developed breathing complications at the KCB KenCom branch.

KCB bank issued a statement following the incident, confirming he died during a visit to the Moi Avenue Advantage Center.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Amb Gordon Buay said who knows the late ambassador speaks well of his character and diplomatic experience.

The Deputy Head of Mission to the United States describes the late was a man of his word and very honest.

“His death is a great loss to the country, I have known Ambassador Michael Nyang before he passed on. He was a very kind person, he was a man of his word and very honest,” Amb Buay said.

“He got along with everybody, he has no hatred in his heart, he is somebody who could not go for lunch without looking for me, so his death is a very great loss to our country.”

The diplomat stated that Ambassador Nyang is the sixth South Sudanese diplomat to have died this year.

“Ambassador Michael Nyang joins the other five ambassadors that we lost this year. It is a very bad year for us South Sudanese and the ministry because we have lost so many ambassadors in one year,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Hakim Edward has confirmed the death on Friday.

“South Sudan ambassador to the sisterly state of Eritrea, Ambassador Michael Nyang suddenly collapsed and died Thursday 22nd October 2020 in Nairobi Kenya,” Amb Edward said.

“The cause of death has not yet been established but the body is in Nairobi Hospital where a postmortem examination is expected to be conducted.”

The deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the remains of Ambassador Michael Nyang Jook will be transported to Juba.