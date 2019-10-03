Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

South Sudan has launched a draft foreign policy for the reconstituted government of national unity which is expected to be formed next month.

The draft foreign policy was launched on Thursday during the ambassadors’ conference under the theme: “Empowering and enhancing the foreign policy of the reconstituted TGONU”.

The draft aims at discussing and deliberating on issues facing diplomacy and foreign affairs.

All South Sudan heads of mission abroad were present during the conference.

Addressing the diplomats and ambassadors of South Sudan, Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga said President Salva Kiir was urging all heads of mission abroad to restore the good image of the country.

He also said diplomats should work towards ensuring that sanctions on South Sudan are lifted.

“Number three is, restoration of our good image, confidence and trust of the regional and international community to make our country once again attractive for investors across the world,” Dr Igga said on behalf of the President.

Meanwhile, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Awut Deng said:

“Our diplomacy and foreign policy needs to be more effective and so as to cope and match with the change that is currently spreading through the whole of the region and the entire world.”

This is the first conference on foreign policy to be held in South Sudan since independence.

After the deliberation of the draft foreign policy it will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval.

The conference was attended by heads of 29 South Sudan missions abroad and foreign diplomats.

The image of South Sudan is said to have been tainted by kleptocracy, civil war and lack of political will in President Kiir to end the conflict and develop the country.

In early 2018, the then top US diplomat Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that her country was giving up on President Kiir for failing to end the violence in the country.

She also said President Kiir had become an unfit partner to the US for prolonging the war and the suffering of the people of South Sudan.