4th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News | Politics   |   Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Diplomats pose for picture during the Ambassadors' Forum in Juba on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 | Credit | Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

South Sudan has launched a draft foreign policy for the reconstituted government of national unity which is expected to be formed next month.

The draft foreign policy was launched on Thursday during the ambassadors’ conference under the theme: “Empowering and enhancing the foreign policy of the reconstituted TGONU”.

The draft aims at discussing and deliberating on issues facing diplomacy and foreign affairs.

All South Sudan heads of mission abroad were present during the conference.

Addressing the diplomats and ambassadors of South Sudan, Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga said President Salva Kiir was urging all heads of mission abroad to restore the good image of the country.

He also said diplomats should work towards ensuring that sanctions on South Sudan are lifted.

“Number three is, restoration of our good image, confidence and trust of the regional and international community to make our country once again attractive for investors across the world,” Dr Igga said on behalf of the President.

Meanwhile, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Awut Deng said:

“Our diplomacy and foreign policy needs to be more effective and so as to cope and match with the change that is currently spreading through the whole of the region and the entire world.”

This is the first conference on foreign policy to be held in South Sudan since independence.

After the deliberation of the draft foreign policy it will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval.

The conference was attended by heads of 29 South Sudan missions abroad and foreign diplomats.

The image of South Sudan is said to have been tainted by kleptocracy, civil war and lack of political will in President Kiir to end the conflict and develop the country.

In early 2018, the then top US  diplomat Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that her country was giving up on President Kiir for failing to end the violence in the country.

She also said President Kiir had become an unfit partner to the US for prolonging the war and the suffering of the people of South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba 1

Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’ 2

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs 3

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Stop continuous dismissal of constitutional post holders- Cabinet minister 4

Stop continuous dismissal of constitutional post holders- Cabinet minister

Published Monday, September 30, 2019

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem 5

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Published 4 hours ago

Address corruption or risk no support – US Diplomat

Published 13 hours ago

Subsistence farmers urged to grow more food

Published 20 hours ago

Detained Lol activists transferred to Aweil

Published 22 hours ago

Cantonment sites lack basic supplies – CTSAMVM

Published 1 day ago

Jonglei asked to return abducted Buma children

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.